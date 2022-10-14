ajc logo
Falcons’ Mykal Walker out for Sunday; rookie Troy Andersen to make first start

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker (groin) will not play when the Falcons (2-3) play the 49ers (3-2) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Rookie Troy Andersen, a second-round draft pick from Montana State, is expected to start alongside Rashaan Evans at Walker’s spot.

Punter Bradley Pinion (personal reason) did not practice Thursday, but was at Friday’s practice.

Tight end Kyle Pitts (hamstring), left guard Elijah Pitts (knee) and outside linebacker Ade Ogundeji (shoulder) were limited for the third day in a row and were listed as questionable for the game.

Walker is the defensive signal-caller and the team’s leading tackler, with 44. He left in the second quarter Sunday in the 21-15 loss to Tampa Bay, and Evans took over the signal-calling duties.

Andersen believes he’s ready to start if Walker can’t play.

“That why you practice and prepare,” Andersen said Thursday. “You practice hard every single day like it is a game. When you are in the game, it’s kind of natural.”

The 49ers average 138.8 yards rushing per game, which ranks eighth in the NFL.

”They are a physical, run-the-ball-first team,” Andersen said. “We know that. We’re going to bring our hard hats and get after them in the run game.”

The Falcons faced Cleveland’s Nick Chubb and Tampa Bay’s Leonard Fournette in their previous two games. Chubb rushed 19 times for 118 yards in the Falcons’ 23-20 win. Fournette was held to 56 yards rushing on 14 carries, but caught 10 passes for 83 yards.

“We want to be physical and stop the run,” Andersen said. “We have stopped the run in order to be successful.”

Jeff Wilson is San Francisco’s top running back. He’s coming off an 120-yard performance in a 37-15 win over Carolina, and he ran for 110 yards on 21 carries against the Falcons in a 31-13 win last season on Dec. 19.

“They use motion so well to kind of get your eyes distracted and in the wrong place,” Andersen said. “That can be challenging, so you have to be locked in and dialed in with your eye discipline and run-fits on every play in order to be successful.”

Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.

Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

