Falcons’ Mykal Walker: ‘I should be ready to play next week’

Walker is set to get a MRI on Monday, but thinks he’ll be fine.

“I’m going to get that checked tomorrow,” Walker said. “Right now, I’m feeling good. I should be ready to play next week.”

Early in the game, the defense had a stop on fourth-and-1 to get off the field.

“It was big,” Walker said. “We just feed off that. We had one last week. Got another one this week. We’re a bend, but not break team. So, that’s just what we are preaching. We are a tough team. We are able to fight.”

After going down 21-0, the Falcons fought back to make it 21-15 with 4:38 to play. The defense needed a stop and the offense needed a touchdown drive and an extra point kick to pull off the shocker. Neither happened.

It was tough for Walker to watch from the sideline.

“I feel like I was having a good game and coming through,” Walker said. “Not being able to go out there and finish and fight, especially coming back from the deficit. Not being to be out there to fight with my (unit) was bad.”

Evans did an admirable taking over the signal-calling.

“He did great,” Walker said. “We always talk. I’ve got my money on (Evans) all the time. As soon as I went down, I knew Rashaad was going to pick up the slack. We got a great kid, Troy Andersen, to run in there too and help take over. We have a really good linebacker room. I knew if I couldn’t go in there that those guys would be able to hold it down.”

A.J. Terrell was called on a questionable defensive holding and Grady Jarrett was called for roughing the passer to thwart the defense from getting the ball back to the offense on the Buccaneers final drive. They were able to run out the clock.

“It’s frustrating, but at the end of the day, we’ve got to put ourselves in better situations to go out there and win those games without those guys,” cornerback Casey Hayward said. “We definitely have to put ourselves in better situations with our starts. We started too slow.”

Yeah, falling behind 21-0 is never a recipe for success. But the call on Jarrett hit the Falcons badly.

“Obviously, from my vantage point it looked like it was a bad call,” Hayward said. “Just like you put the refs out there to make these guys, they pay these guys to make these guys. ... It look bad from my standpoint. But like I said, I was in the back end. They put these guys out there to make these calls.”

Hayward thought it was an offensive holding call and that the defense would have prevailed in getting the ball back to the offense.

“I thought he called it on one of those guys,” Hayward said. “I thought it was something on them for sure. It wasn’t in the back end and so it’s normally a holding or something like that.”

Terrell was philosophical about the questionable late game calls.

“Big games just get a little emotional, but like I said, It’s just something that -- we can’t control the calls,” Terrell said. “We just have to try to come back and play the next snap.

“I don’t know, man. It was third-and-7 -- just trying to get off the field. (The officials) called what they called. It’s something I can’t control. Just ‘next play’ mentality. You know, we had another opportunity and we put it in the refs hands again. Just get back to the drawing board next week.”

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

On Instagram at DorlandoLed

Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Bow Tie Chronicles

Atlanta Falcons 2022 NFL schedule

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.

Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD