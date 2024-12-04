Falcons’ Mike Hughes, Ruke Orhorhoro back at practice

Orhorhoro, a backup who had broken into the rotation, had his 21-day activation period from injured reserve started.

Hughes was injured in the loss to the Saints on Nov. 11. He missed the past two games, against the Broncos and Chargers. Clark Phillips III started both game for Hughes.

Getting Hughes back would give the Falcons’ secondary a boost going against the Vikings, who have the 10th-ranked passing attack (231.6 per game) in the NFL and feature wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison.

The Falcons’ defense kept the Chargers out of the end zone and held them to 187 total yards Sunday, including only 42 yards and two first downs in the second half.

It was the second time this season that the Falcons defense didn’t allow a touchdown. They also held Pittsburgh without a touchdown in Week 1.

The defense also had a season-high five sacks to go with eight quarterback hits.

Orhorhoro suffered a left ankle injury against the Buccaneers on Oct. 27.

Drafted in the second round (35th overall) out of Clemson, Orhorhoro has played in four games. He has five hits tackles and one quarterback hit.

“Get out there and practice and be able (to know) what’s going on with him by the end of the week,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said.