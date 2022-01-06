Falcons’ mid-round rookies getting plenty of time

Hall has played 266 defensive snaps (30%) and 97 special-teams snaps (31%) this season. He has 25 tackles, two pass breakups and a sack.

“I know I have to get bigger and a little bit stronger,” Hall said. “It’s definitely a grown man’s league, I’ll tell you that much. So, it’s kind of just putting it on myself and to continue to get better with the defense.”

Hall didn’t play much nickel back in college. That’s been the biggest adjustment for him.

“I played corner my whole four years at San Diego State so coming inside, against the run fits and I’m blitzing a lot more,” Hall said. “I probably blitzed six times in college. I probably blitzed six times on Sunday (against Buffalo).”

Overall, Hall has blitzed 11 times this season. He’s been open to advice from the veterans.

“(Duron Harmon, Erik Harris) and all of the vets and A.J. (Terrell) even though it’s his second year, have been giving me little tidbits on how to play corner or play defensive back in this league,” Hall said.

After Isaiah Oliver went down, the Falcons needed help at nickel back.

“Just being ready, staying ready,” Hall said. “Making sure I was ready, when my name was called. Just not being afraid anything. Just going out there and not letting any moment be too big.”

Graham, who was taken in the fifth-round (148th overall) out of Texas, has played 279 defensive snaps (35%) and 50 special-teams snaps (17%). He has 11 tackles, two quarterback hits and a tackle for loss.

“It’s been a little bit of an adjustment,” Graham said. “I feel like I was asked to play a little bit more vertical. I feel like in college, but now I feel like I’ve been playing pretty much everywhere.”

With veteran tackle Jonathan Bullard and second-year man Marlon Davidson battling through injuries and then COVID-19, some snaps opened for Graham.

“Getting those snaps in the games definitely has helped,” Graham said. “I definitely think it’s helped me get along faster. I feel like just playing against those guys on every team, some of those guys being Pro Bowlers, I feel like I’ve gotten better each and every week.”

Graham is big student of Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett.

“He definitely was a guy that I was watching in college,” Graham said. “Just the amount of success he’s had, especially during you know, the 2016 Super Bowl run. That’s when I first noticed them.”

He likes bouncing ideas off Jarrett.

“Just talking about things that you’re going through as a rookie, you know, him also being the fifth-round pick and me being a fifth-round pick,” Graham said. “I felt like it’s kind of been a good thing, kind of being like his little brother.”

Ogundeji, who was taken in the fifth-round (183rd overall) has played 491 defensive snaps (48%) and 166 special teams (44%).

“It’s been great,” said Ogundeji, who played at Notre Dame. “I’ve learned a lot. I’ve learned a ton. (Nothing replaces) getting on field and getting reps.”

Ogundeji has 28 tackles, four tackles for losses, four quarterback hurries, a sack and a knock down. The Falcons believe he has a huge upside.

“I’ve learned a lot of different things from the players,” Ogundeji said. “I’m fortunate enough to be around older guys. You know, just learning from them and understanding the game. Not just the game of football, but life outside of football as well. It’s been great.”

