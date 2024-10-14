Falcons’ Micah Abernathy to miss ‘significant time’ with knee injury

“I think we are weeks away from (Hellams returning),” Morris said. “We’ve got some versatility because we’ve got two corners that (can do) some safety-type things. Kevin King and (Antonio Hamilton Sr.) can do some safety-type stuff for us. We’ve got some players that we can get in our building to help us out.”

Safety Justin Simmons left the game Sunday with a hamstring injury, but is fine. The Falcons also have safeties Jessie Bates III and Richie Grant.

“I feel really good about the three guys that are playing primarily on defense,” Morris said. “Micah was a real key contributor for us on special teams. So, we can make that up in some different areas as well. (Special-teams coordinator) Marquice (Williams) does such a great job of being able to multi-task at multiple positions to find players to go out there and help us out.”

Linebacker Troy Andersen, who has missed the past two games, has a knee injury he suffered on special teams late against the Saints on Sept. 29.

“Troy is progressing,” Morris said. “We’ll get a feeling of where he is this week. What he can do. I’ll be able to give you more status operation when we see him move around a little bit on Wednesday and Thursday.”