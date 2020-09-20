Falcons’ McGary has left MCL sprain, expected to miss one week

Falcons right tackle Kaleb McGary suffered a sprain medial collateral ligament in the 40-39 loss Sunday to the Dallas Cowboys. He is expected to miss one start.
He was one of four starters to leave the game and not return. McGary was reported to miss just one week by ESPN. That report was confirmed by a person with knowledge of the situation.
“We are hopeful that nothing is going to be a long-term injury status,” Falcons coach Dan Quinn said after the game.
McGary, who was taken to the locker room on a cart, should be able to return this season and did not suffer a season-ending injury. Matt Gono took over for McGary.
Also, defensive end Takk McKinley suffered a groin injury. Free safety Ricardo Allen suffered an elbow injury and linebacker Foye Oluokun suffered a hamstring injury.