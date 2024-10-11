Falcons’ Matthew Judon on pass rush: ‘You can’t make excuses. We have to get after it’

Judon, who was acquired in a trade with the Patriots in August, entered the season with 66.5 career sacks. He has 1.5 sacks.

The acquisition of Judon and the return of defensive tackle Grady Jarrett figured to make the pass rush better.

“As to up front, especially (defensive) line and outside linebackers, we’ve got to get some pressure,” Judon said. “We got to get some QB hits. We got (to) get some QB hurries. Get them off the mark. Because when we do, good stuff happens from that stuff. As (far) as the rush, we have to get there.”

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

Jarrett has 1.5 sacks. David Onyemata and nickel back Dee Alford have a sack each.

“We’ve got to be better,” Jarrett said. “At the end of the day. That’s the reality of (the situation). There (are not) any excuses.”

The Falcons want to coordinate their rushes better.

“I think it all works together from coverage to pressure up front,” Jarrett said. “From the calls working together and just complementing each other. We are doing a good job of if the quarterback gets ball out and we stop them, get off the field and stuff like that.”

Falcons defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake insists that the pass rush was an emphasis over the offseason and throughout the first five games.

“I can reassure you that we are doing the things, the self-scouting, to be able to be more productive in that area,” Jarrett said. “Nobody wants it more than the men in this building, coaches and players included. I’m excited for that to come out.”

The Falcons have faced mobile quarterbacks in all five games in Justin Fields, Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes, Derek Carr and Baker Mayfield. The Falcons have been faked out. They’ve missed on blitzes, and the coverage, at times, hasn’t been good enough to force the quarterbacks to hold the ball.

“At the end of the day, none of that matters,” Jarrett said. “We have to get him on the ground. You know what I’m saying. I think that’s what the focus is for everybody.”

Lake also would like to see the unit stop the run better on first and second downs to get into more favorable pass-rush situations.

“What we talk about is that we have to earn the right to rush the passer first,” Lake said.

Rookie defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro had three tackles in his 12-play NFL debut against the Buccaneers on Oct. 3. He believes he can help the pass-rush.

“I feel like I bring a lot of tools in the pass-rush game,” Orhorhoro said. “It works well with our defensive scheme, getting more opportunities. We have to do better on the run.”

Overall, in addition to the five sacks, the Falcons have 14 quarterback knockdowns and six hurries, according to Pro Football Reference’s advance stats. Jarrett has four knockdowns, and linebacker Kaden Elliss has three.

The Falcons may have to start blitzing more. They’ve sent linebackers Elliss and Troy Andersen 14 times each on blitzes (with no sacks).

“(Carolina QB) Andy Dalton has seen everything that you can throw at him,” Judon said. “He’s a good quarterback. Can get the ball out fast. As far as sack totals, he doesn’t like to take sacks. He’s going to find a way to get out of the pocket and throw the ball away or find somebody open.”

The Panthers lost center Austin Corbett to injury, and right tackle Taylor Moton also was injured in their last outing.

“We just have to try to take advantage of their youth and inexperience of playing with each other,” Judon said. “Try to get some sacks and create pressure.”

Orhorhoro may indeed be able help.

“He made an impact when he was in,” Judon said. “You can see it and watch it. So, with him being that young and not having experience, making an impact the first time he comes out there, not really looking like a rookie ... we are glad that he got some reps.”

Falcons coach Raheem Morris believes if the Falcons get the run defense fixed, that’ll have the pass rush.

“I’ve got a lot of confidence that we’ll get a lot of stuff fixed,” Morris said.