Falcons’ Matt Ryan: ‘Football is an emotional game’

On his taunting call: “Then, you know, football is an emotional game. So, there are lots of things that are said out there. I’m disappointing in myself in that the timing costs us. But I didn’t think it was anything that bad.”

On the loss of Pitts: “It’s tough. It’s hard to replace his skill set.He played extremely for us when He was out there. Our guys stepped up. I thought Parker Hesse, he played really well and he gave us everything that he had own the stretch. I’m of him for that effort. Our wide receivers competed and played really tough.”