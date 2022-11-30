Falcons’ Marcus Mariota remains upbeat after loss to Commanders

“We love Marcus, and he was a huge reason why we were even in the game,” guard Chris Lindstrom said. “That play is not on him at all. It just happened. He’s a great player. He made a great play. The ball tipped up in the air, and that’s sometimes how it goes. You just have to credit them, the defense, for making a play in a huge situation.”

The Falcons released news Wednesday that tight end Kyle Pitts, one of Mariota’s favorite targets, will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing a procedure to repair an MCL strain Tuesday.

The job will continue to be filled by Parker Hesse, MyCole Pruitt and Anthony Firkser.

Mariota said it’s “very important” that he and Pruitt played together in Tennessee in 2018 and ‘19 as the Falcons continue to try to pass Tampa Bay for first place in the NFC South. Pruitt has six receptions for 40 yards and two touchdowns this season.

“The chemistry that we’ve built over time in Tennessee has really helped us kind of kick it off pretty seamlessly to start right away, and he does a great job,” Mariota said. “He does a lot of dirty work (as a blocker) and then does a great job in the passing game as well. Creating explosive plays. Credit goes to him.”

Pruitt was signed to the practice squad Aug. 31 and promoted to the active roster Oct. 18.

“It’s tough, right?” Mariota said. “Like, you go through 10 weeks, 11 weeks, and you’re not really filling that role. And then all of a sudden, things happen. And now you’re kind of thrust into that role, but he’s done a great job, and we’re very thankful.”

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

On Instagram at DorlandoLed

Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution