Falcons make four roster moves

Credit: Jason Getz/For the AJC

Credit: Jason Getz/For the AJC

Atlanta Falcons
By
12 minutes ago
X

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons signed four players Friday that brings the roster back to 89 players.

The team signed defensive linemen Matt Gotel and Caeveon Patton, offensive lineman Michal Menet and wide receiver Mathew Sexton after making four moves Thursday that reduced the roster.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

Former college quarterback Feleipe Franks, who the Falcons converted into a tight end, was waived/injured Thursday. If he clears waivers he’ll revert to the team’s injured reserve list.

He sustained a torn tendon in his foot.

Also, offensive tackle Ethan Greenidge was placed on injured reserve, and wide receiver Chris Blair and defensive lineman Ikenna Enechukwu were waived injured Thursday.

Greenidge injured his left knee and was carted off from practice Wednesday. Enechukwu also went down in practice Wednesday and couldn’t put weight on his left leg as trainers carried him off the field.

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Is Vogtle the dawn of a new nuclear age or a costly warning sign? 4h ago

Credit: TNS

Do we need to worry about COVID again?
4h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

‘Use it or lose it’ voter registration cancellations paused in Georgia
2h ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick/AJC

THE JOLT
Fulton DA Fani Willis ‘ready’ after feds indict Trump
3h ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick/AJC

THE JOLT
Fulton DA Fani Willis ‘ready’ after feds indict Trump
3h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

DeKalb schools hope to replenish teacher pipeline with training programs
3h ago
The Latest

Villain No. 12 Sean Payton: More trouble than just choke sign
1h ago
Physical Falcons to get stiff test from Dolphins in joint practices
15h ago
Falcons waive Feleipe Franks, make other roster moves
17h ago
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Trump Washington indictment: 3 things we learned about the 2020 Georgia election
4h ago
The judge assigned to Trump’s Jan. 6 case is a tough punisher of Capitol rioters
Journey through Black history: Nedra Rhone's weeklong tour in the South
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top