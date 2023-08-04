Falcons make four roster moves

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons signed four players Friday that brings the roster back to 89 players.

The team signed defensive linemen Matt Gotel and Caeveon Patton, offensive lineman Michal Menet and wide receiver Mathew Sexton after making four moves Thursday that reduced the roster.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

Former college quarterback Feleipe Franks, who the Falcons converted into a tight end, was waived/injured Thursday. If he clears waivers he’ll revert to the team’s injured reserve list.

He sustained a torn tendon in his foot.

Also, offensive tackle Ethan Greenidge was placed on injured reserve, and wide receiver Chris Blair and defensive lineman Ikenna Enechukwu were waived injured Thursday.

Greenidge injured his left knee and was carted off from practice Wednesday. Enechukwu also went down in practice Wednesday and couldn’t put weight on his left leg as trainers carried him off the field.