Falcons linebacker Nate Landman returned to practice Wednesday

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Nate Landman (53) races after the f=Falcons took position of the ball in the last seconds of the game. The Falcons rallied from behind to beat the Green Bay Packers 25-24 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Atlanta.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Nate Landman (53) races after the f=Falcons took position of the ball in the last seconds of the game. The Falcons rallied from behind to beat the Green Bay Packers 25-24 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Atlanta. Miguel Martinz/miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com
FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman, who ranked third on the team in tackles last season, jumped back into the position drills as he returned to practice Wednesday.

Landman, who suffered a quadriceps and calf injury, was placed on short-term injured reserve Sept. 16. The Falcons designated him to return from the IR on Monday, and the team will have 21 days from Wednesday to make a decision to return Landman to the active roster or he can revert to the season-ending injured-reserve list or be released.

“He’ll be able to do some different things,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said. “Get a chance to move him. We’ll see where he is. We’ll progress throughout the week. We’ll see what’s going on with Nate. Hopefully, it’s always good to get back a player.”

Inside linebacker Troy Andersen was inactive for the game Thursday against the Buccaneers with a knee injury. Rookie JD Bertrand played alongside Kaden Elliss. Also, the Falcons signed veteran Rashaad Evans to the practice squad.

The Falcons could use Landman to help their run defense, which has given up at least 128 yards rushing in each game. Landman had 110 tackles last season, which trailed only safety Jessie Bates III (133) and Elliss (122).

The rushing yards allowed this season, by game: Steelers (41 carries, 131 yards and 0 TDs), Eagles (37-186-1), Chiefs (33-128-1), Saints (33-131-3) and Bucs (26-160-0).

