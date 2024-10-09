Falcons linebacker Nate Landman returned to practice Wednesday

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman, who ranked third on the team in tackles last season, jumped back into the position drills as he returned to practice Wednesday.

Landman, who suffered a quadriceps and calf injury, was placed on short-term injured reserve Sept. 16. The Falcons designated him to return from the IR on Monday, and the team will have 21 days from Wednesday to make a decision to return Landman to the active roster or he can revert to the season-ending injured-reserve list or be released.

“He’ll be able to do some different things,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said. “Get a chance to move him. We’ll see where he is. We’ll progress throughout the week. We’ll see what’s going on with Nate. Hopefully, it’s always good to get back a player.”