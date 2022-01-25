Falcons’ Lee Smith is retiring

Over the past offseason, the Falcons acquired Smith from the Bills for a seventh-round draft pick. The veteran played with the Bills from 2011-14 and from 2019-20. He was with the Raiders from 2015-18.

He provided the Falcons with blocking power and helped with the development of rookie tight end Kyle Pitts.

Smith, 34, said he enjoyed working with Pitts.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” Smith said late in the regular season. “He’s going to go to the Hall of Fame one day, if the good Lord keeps him healthy. He’s the total package.”

They had to overcome the age difference. Pitts turned 21 this season.

“He’s closer in age to my kids,” Smith noted.

Smith was genuine when discussing Pitts.

“The best thing about him is that he’s humble,” Smith said. “He doesn’t walk around here like he’s arrived because he went to the Pro Bowl, or that he’s about to hit 1,000 yards receiving this week in Buffalo, hopefully. He’s the same guy. He’s the same innocent, goofy rookie he was in minicamp before he caught a damn pass.”

Smith said he played to open a gym in his hometown of Knoxville, Tenn.

Jan. 9, 2022 - Atlanta, Ga: Atlanta Falcons tight end Lee Smith, top right, shares a moment with his family after their loss against the New Orleans Saints 30-20 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Sunday, January 9, 2022, in Atlanta. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION Credit: Jason Getz

