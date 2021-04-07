Falcons LB Foye Oluokun led team in 2020 performance-based pay

Five other Falcons received more than $239,000 in performance-based pay for 2020. That group includes cornerback Kendall Sheffield ($297,555), linebacker Mykal Walker ($275,666), defensive tackle John Cominsky ($258,208), tight end Luke Stocker ($240,722) and cornerback Darqueze Dennard ($239,011).

The performance-based pay will be paid out by the league at a later day per an agreement between he NFLPA and the NFL because of the salary-cap shortfall in the 2020 COVID-19 season.

The Falcons will pay their players an extra $8.5 million in performance-based pay from the 2020 season.

Falcons’ 2021 draft position: Here are the top 10 picks in D. Led’s Mock Draft 4.0:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence (QB, Clemson)

2. New York Jets: Zach Wilson, (QB, BYU)

3. San Francisco 49ers: Justin Fields (QB, Ohio State)

4. Atlanta Falcons: Penei Sewell (OT, Oregon)

5. Cincinnati Bengals: Ja’Marr Chase (WR, LSU)

6. Miami Dolphins: Kyle Pitts (TE, Florida)

7. Detroit Lions: DeVonta Smith (WR, Alabama)

8. Carolina Panthers: Jaylen Waddle (WR, Alabama)

9. Denver Broncos: Trey Lance (QB, North Dakota State)

10. Dallas Cowboys: Patrick Surtain II (CB, Alabama)

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now