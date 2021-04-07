Falcons LB Foye Oluokun led team in 2020 performance-based pay

Six Falcons will receive more than $300,000 in performance-based pay distributions for the 2020 season, according to documents released by the NFLPA.
Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun was one of the top earners in the league at $538,001. That number is in addition to the $750,000 base salary that Oluokun earned last season.
Defensive end Steven Means ($439,349), wide receiver Russell Gage ($418,595), cornerback Isaiah Oliver ($399,517) and defensive end Jacob Tuioti-Mariner ($332,364) all were over $300,000.
Oluokun played 81.6% of the defensive snaps and that was the main reason why he earned the most performance-based pay among the Falcons. Typically players with lower salaries with more playing time are rewarded.
He also had 117 tackles, nine quarterback hits, four forced fumbles, four tackles for losses, three sacks and two interceptions.
Five other Falcons received more than $239,000 in performance-based pay for 2020. That group includes cornerback Kendall Sheffield ($297,555), linebacker Mykal Walker ($275,666), defensive tackle John Cominsky ($258,208), tight end Luke Stocker ($240,722) and cornerback Darqueze Dennard ($239,011).
The performance-based pay will be paid out by the league at a later day per an agreement between he NFLPA and the NFL because of the salary-cap shortfall in the 2020 COVID-19 season.
The Falcons will pay their players an extra $8.5 million in performance-based pay from the 2020 season.
