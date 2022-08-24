Falcons linebacker Deion Jones returns to practice, off PUP list

After losing the Deshaun Watson derby, the Falcons traded Matt Ryan to the Colts and took on a $40.5 million dead salary-cap hit. The Falcons extended left tackle Jake Matthews and defensive end Grady Jarrett’s contracts to lower their salary-cap numbers for 2022.

Jones’ deal has not been touched, and he now has the highest salary-cap number on the team, at $20 million for the 2022 season. The Falcons also guaranteed Jones’ 2022 salary of $9.6 million. He has two years left on his contract, with a base salary of $11.9 million in 2023 with a cap number of $18.4 million.

The Falcons signed linebacker Rashaan Evans in free agency and drafted linebacker Troy Andersen in the second round (58th overall). The Falcons also signed veteran Nick Kwiatkoski.

Evans and Mykal Walker have been working with the first-team defense and started together in the exhibition opener against the Lions.

Jones and Foye Oluokun, who led the NFL in tackles with 192 last season and signed with Jacksonville in free agency, were the starters last season on a defense that finished ranked 27th in the league. Jones had 137 tackles last season, but his spot in the lineup is not guaranteed.

Oluokun was at Flowery Branch for the joint practices with the Jaguars.

Walker played 193 defensive snaps (17%) last season and 385 defensive snaps (36%) as a rookie.

Evans was taken 22nd overall in the 2018 draft. After 50 starts over 59 games, the Titans didn’t pick up his fifth-year option.

The Bow Tie Chronicles