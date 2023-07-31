Small step, positive sign for Falcons’ Kyle Pitts

FLOWERY BRANCH – Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts, who’s coming back from knee surgery, ran his first route against a defender one-on-one drills Monday.

Why is this notable, especially since the pass was incomplete? The fact that Pitts, who had surgery last November to repair a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his right knee, was on the field and participating in the live drill was a positive sign in his road to recovery.

Pitts had 28 receptions for 356 yards and two touchdowns before suffering the injury in the team’s 27-24 win against the Bears Nov. 20.

ExplorePitts says he feels close to 100 percent

A Pro Bowl player as a rookie in 2021, Pitts has 96 receptions for 1,382 yards and three touchdowns in 27 games with the Falcons.

“With Kyle, obviously, our return to play plan, he’s been on track,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “We are going to get to that point where we are talking about (exhibition) season snaps and stuff like that. Who needs to play and why they need to play and how many (snaps). That will all come to light in the next couple of weeks.”

