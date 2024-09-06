Falcons’ Kyle Pitts hoping to have breakout season

The battles were fierce.

“There were a couple of times where he got me,” Bates said. “(Morris) was talking stuff to me. A couple of times, I got him. It’s a competitive thing.”

Sometimes after watching film, they dissect their play.

“In the locker room, we talk about it,” Bates said. “It’s one-on-one. It’s good work. Giving each other good insight on each other for sure.”

Pitts was limited in practice Wednesday and and full on Thursday with a hamstring injury. He told reporters he’d be 100% on Sunday.

Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins believes Pitts is vital to the offense.

“I think our best player has got to be on the field for us to be who we want to be,” Cousins said. “Kyle’s got a lot of ability — just walking off the field, talking to one of our defensive backs who was covering him today, who had some thoughts for how good Kyle can be. And I agree. I just think that it’s a great opportunity for him, for our offense this year to really be playmakers and we’ve got to have him out there.”

Pitts has been battling a hamstring injury for a while, according to Morris. But he’s been a tough cover in practice for Bates and anyone else who’s lined up across from him.

Offensive coordinator Zac Robinson believes Pitts will be fine for the opener. “It seems like it’s good,” Robinson said. “He was moving around good, and had no real limitations (on Wednesday).”

Robinson, who plans to called the game from upstairs in the coach’s booth, said of Pitts, “His speed, how fast he can play with his size, and the things that he can do in the pass game and in the run game is going to be a huge value for us.”

“But absolutely, he’s going to have a big role, whether it’s as a blocker, as a receiver, all those things that he’s able to do.”

The Falcons have worked on moving Pitts around the offense. He’ll line up some at wide receiver, or they at least have that option at their disposal. “He brings a ton of versatility,” Robinson said.

In 2021, Pitts became the second rookie to amass over 1,000 yards receiving, joining Pro Football Hall of Famer Mike Ditka.

It’s been tough sledding since then, in part because of the carousel at quarterback. Pitts suffered a season-ending torn medial collateral ligament in 2022. He appeared in all 17 games last season, but was clearly battling through some recovery issues and/or other ailments.

Injury report: In addition to Pitts, cornerback Antonio Hamilton Jr. (groin) and linebacker Nate Landman (quad) were limited.

SUNDAY’S SEASON OPENER

Steelers at Falcons, 1 p.m., Fox, 92.9 FM