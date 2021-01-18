Falcons’ Koo named to PFWA’s All-NFC team

The four selections to the All-NFL offense tied the record for most by one team to the offensive unit, last accomplished by the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.

The Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts each had three All-NFL honorees. Guard Joel Bitonio, offensive tackle Jack Conklin and defensive end Myles Garrett were selected from the Browns. The Colts representatives on the All-NFL team are guard Quenton Nelson, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and special teamer George Odum.

The Chicago Bears, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers each had two players on the All-NFL team.

In all, 15 clubs are represented among the 27 players honored by the PFWA.

Seven players were repeat selections from the PFWA’s 2019 All-NFL team – Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, Nelson, Bears kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson, Baltimore Ravens placekicker Justin Tucker and Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt.

Donald was named All-NFL for the sixth consecutive season, the longest current streak among active players. Nelson and Tucker were both selected for the third straight season.

Tucker tied Pro Football Hall of Famer Morten Andersen (1985-87) for the most consecutive PFWA first-team selections by a placekicker.

The PFWA also announced the 2020 All-AFC and All-NFC teams. The Chiefs and Colts led all AFC teams with five conference selections, while the Browns had four honorees. The Packers led all NFC clubs with six conference selections, while the Detroit Lions had three NFC honorees.

2020 PFWA ALL-NFL TEAM

Offense

QB – Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

RB – Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings; Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans*

WR – Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers; Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills

TE – Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

C – Corey Linsley, Green Bay Packers

G – Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns; Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts#

T – David Bakhtiari, Green Bay Packers; Jack Conklin, Cleveland Browns

Defense

DE – Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns; Trey Hendrickson, New Orleans Saints

DT – DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis Colts; Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams^

OLB – Khalil Mack, Chicago Bears; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers*

MLB – Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers

CB – Xavien Howard, Miami Dolphins; Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams

S – Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers*; Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City Chiefs

Special Teams

PK – Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens#

P – Jake Bailey, New England Patriots

KR – Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago Bears*

PR – Gunner Olszewski, New England Patriots

ST – George Odum, Indianapolis Colts * - repeat selection from 2019# - consecutive selections from 2018-20^ - consecutive selections from 2015-20

2020 PFWA ALL-AFC TEAM

Offense

QB – Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

RB – Nick Chubb Cleveland Browns*; Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans#

WR – Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills; Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs

TE – Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs#

C – Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis Colts

G – Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns; Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts#

T – Garrett Bolles, Denver Broncos; Jack Conklin, Cleveland Browns

Defense

DE – Joey Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers*; Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns

DT – DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis Colts; Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs#

OLB – Bradley Chubb, Cleveland Browns; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers*

MLB – Darius Leonard, Indianapolis Colts*

CB – Xavien Howard, Miami Dolphins; Tre’Davious White, Buffalo Bills*

S – Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers*; Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City Chiefs

Special Teams

PK – Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens+

P – Jake Bailey, New England Patriots

KR – Andre Roberts, Buffalo Bills

PR – Gunner Olszewski, New England Patriots

ST – George Odum, Indianapolis Colts

* - repeat selection from 2019# - consecutive selections from 2018-20+ - consecutive selections from 2016-20

2020 PFWA ALL-NFC TEAM

Offense

QB – Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

RB – Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings*; Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

WR – Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers; DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals**

TE – T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions

C – Corey Linsley, Green Bay Packers

G – Ali Marpet, Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Brandon Scherff, Washington Football Team

T – David Bakhtiari, Green Bay Packers#; Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers

Defense

DE – Cameron Jordan, New Orleans Saints&; Chase Young, Washington Football Team (r)

DT – Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia Eagles; Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams^

OLB – Khalil Mack, Chicago Bears; Za’Darius Smith, Green Bay Packers

MLB – Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers

CB – Jaire Alexander, Green Bay Packers; Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams

S – Jamal Adams, Seattle Seahawks; Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals

Special Teams

PK – Younghoe Koo, Atlanta Falcons

P – Jack Fox, Detroit Lions

KR – Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago Bears*

PR – Jamal Agnew, Detroit Lions

ST – Nick Bellore, Seattle Seahawks

(r) - rookie * - repeat selection from 2019 # - consecutive selections from 2018-20 & - consecutive selections from 2017-20 ^ - consecutive selections from 2015-20 ** - Hopkins was selected as All-AFC from 2017-19

ABOUT THE PFWA: In its 57th season in 2020, the Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA) is the official voice of pro football writers, promoting and fighting for access to NFL personnel to best serve the public. The PFWA is made up of accredited writers who cover the NFL and the 32 teams daily. Bob Glauber, the national football columnist for Newsday, is the organization’s president for the 2018-20 seasons and the organization’s 29th president. D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution was the 26th president (2013-2015). Lindsay Jones (The Athletic) is the PFWA’s first vice-president, Dan Pompei (The Athletic) is the PFWA’s second vice-president and Mike Sando (The Athletic) is the PFWA secretary-treasurer. At-large members include Jeff Legwold (ESPN.com), Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk.com), Jenny Vrentas (Sports Illustrated) and Mike Jones (USA Today). Follow the PFWA at ProFootballWriters.org and on Twitter at @PFWAwriters.

