Falcons' Kirk Cousins not expecting to play in exhibition games

50 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins doesn’t expect to play during the exhibition games.

“I want to play, but I think that ask fell on deaf ears,” Cousins said Thursday after he was medically cleared to return to practice for the first time since he suffered a ruptured right Achilles on Oct. 29.

Cousins believes there could be some wiggle room in coach Raheem Morris’ viewpoint as training camp unfolds.

“Raheem’s motto is you’re not playing, and I don’t know if I’m letting the cat out of the bag or anything, but he was like, that’s just not how we want to do things,” Cousins said. “I’m sure maybe I can persuade him. Maybe there’s a conversation. Who knows how the Dolphins’ practices go. Maybe he wants to see us in the game.

“There is just so much that could change. Yeah, I think seeing live bullets and playing is helpful, but I also understand the logic behind not doing it. Everything we do is calculated, and that will be as well.”

Last year, Cousins did not play in exhibition games with the Vikings.

The Rams, who had Matthew Stafford as their top quarterback, did not play him in exhibition games last year when Morris was on their staff.

Cousins likely wanted some action since he’s coming off an injury. He likely will make his Falcons debut in the season opener against the Steelers on Sept. 8.

