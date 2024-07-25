Falcons’ Kirk Cousins not expecting to play in exhibition games

“Raheem’s motto is you’re not playing, and I don’t know if I’m letting the cat out of the bag or anything, but he was like, that’s just not how we want to do things,” Cousins said. “I’m sure maybe I can persuade him. Maybe there’s a conversation. Who knows how the Dolphins’ practices go. Maybe he wants to see us in the game.

“There is just so much that could change. Yeah, I think seeing live bullets and playing is helpful, but I also understand the logic behind not doing it. Everything we do is calculated, and that will be as well.”

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

Last year, Cousins did not play in exhibition games with the Vikings.

The Rams, who had Matthew Stafford as their top quarterback, did not play him in exhibition games last year when Morris was on their staff.

Cousins likely wanted some action since he’s coming off an injury. He likely will make his Falcons debut in the season opener against the Steelers on Sept. 8.

“I think seeing live bullets and playing is helpful, but I also understand the logic behind not doing it,” Cousins said.

The Bow Tie Chronicles