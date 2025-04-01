Wide swath of job eliminations begin at the CDC

President Donald Trump and DOGE office leader Elon Musk have said they are rooting out waste, fraud and abuse in government. But public health experts have said the cuts could represent generational damage to health research and the elimination of infectious diseases. It will also have particular impact on metro Atlanta, as thousands of CDC employees work out of the agency’s two campuses and lend support to state and local public health officials.

The firings began Tuesday for employees across the entire U.S. Health and Human Services Department, of which the CDC is a part. The effort is expected to eventually mean job losses for 10,000 people — about 2,400 within the CDC. The plan would consolidate agencies that oversee billions of dollars for addiction services and community health centers under a new office called the Administration for a Healthy America.

The notices come just days Trump moved to strip workers of their collective bargaining rights at HHS and other agencies throughout the government.

At the CDC, most employees have not been unionized, but interest rose sharply this year as the Trump administration took steps to reduce the federal workforce. Roughly 2,000 CDC employees in Atlanta belonged to the American Federation of Government Employees local bargaining unit, with hundreds more being added who had petitioned to join in recent days.

Groups hit particularly hard included employees who work to communicate science to the public and to the nation’s doctors and health community; workers stopping HIV and tuberculosis, the Injury Center and domestic violence, according to initial reports from workers.

News reporting had presaged some of those cuts. For example, Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. had called out communications offices as an example of “extraordinary waste.”

People familiar with the communications workers at CDC rejected that claim, saying those employees train for years to understand what types of people tend to get certain diseases, and how best to reach them and advise them.

“This is people’s life’s work, behavioral and communications science work,” said one worker. “Diseases and conditions affect different people ... You have to find them and target your message for those people.

“It makes no sense.”

— The Associated Press contributed. This story will be updated.