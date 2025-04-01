Falcons coach Raheem Morris doesn't rule out trading Kirk Cousins but intends to keep him as backup

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Kirk Cousins has told the Atlanta Falcons he wants to be a starter and coach Raheem Morris didn’t rule out a trade while reiterating the team intends to keep him as the backup to Michael Penix Jr.

“We still feel very strongly about Kirk being our backup quarterback,” Morris said Tuesday at the NFL meetings. “We still feel very strongly about the human. Obviously, it’s a business. ... We won’t hold him back if opportunity presents itself. He’s made it clear he’d like to be a starter.”

Cousins, who signed a four-year, $180 million contract last March that included $100 million guaranteed, lost his job after struggling in his return from a torn Achilles tendon.