Falcons’ Kentavius Street ready to jump into the trenches on defense

Street, who was re-signed over the offseason, has played in six games as part of the defensive-line rotation. He has played 124 defensive snaps (30%) and 21 special-teams snaps (14%).

“Everything’s been really good,” Street told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “All of the (defensive line coaches) do a really good job of just informing us on how we can be better. How we can work better for ourselves and off of our teammates. So, it’s been great. It’s always good to keep a good rotation. It helps everybody in the game to stay fresh.”

Street is a native of Douglas and played two seasons at Coffee High with Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill. He moved to Greenville, North Carolina, for his junior year of high school.

He was recruited by former Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen, who was at North Carolina State at the time.

Street was drafted by the 49ers in the fourth round (128th overall) of the 2018 NFL draft. He played three seasons (2019-21) with the 49ers. He was with the Saints in 2022 and with the Eagles and Falcons in 2023.

The Falcons sent a 2024 sixth-round pick to the Eagles for Street and a 2025 seventh-round pick. But the deal was amended when Street didn’t play in six games. So, the Eagles get only the Falcons’ seventh-round pick in 2025.

Things were going well with the Falcons last year until Street suffered a torn pectoral muscle and was placed on injured reserve. He was re-signed over the offseason.

“It was a challenge,” Street said. “But injuries are part of football, and you don’t want them to happen, but it’s a part of the game. So, I was definitely in my feelings for the first like, 48-72 hours. After that you just have to get back to business.”

Street was happy to re-sign with the Falcons.

“It’s been great,” Street said. “I mean, coach Raheem (Morris), he really emphasizes that he wants to take care of our bodies. He wants us to be as fresh as possible on Sundays. He wants us to be as fast as possible.”

Street appreciated that the Falcons had their second “walk-through” Wednesday this week.

“We had two walk-throughs instead of having a tough practice,” Street said. “I think that really pays off on Sundays. I know we’re having some injuries now, but I think that’s helped us be as healthy as we are now, leading up until Week 11.”

Street is ready to play in the spots behind David Onyemata, Jarrett and Eddie Goldman, with Graham down.

“Honestly, I don’t even think about it,” Street said. “I just go about business as usual. Try to stay in the best shape I can, continue to eat and sleep like I’ve been doing. If I get more on my plate, I do. If not, it’s just up to all of the other (defensive) linemen in the (group). That’s just how it goes. I just try to be as ready as I can on Sunday.”

Street believes the Falcons will get a strong pass-rush once they shut down the run. The held the Saints to under 100 yards rushing Sunday. It was their first sub-100 game this season.

“I think the better we can be against the run, the more success we’ll have against the pass,” Street said. “So, continue to hammer out the run, and we’ll see even more opportunities to go and hit quarterbacks, force pressures, get sacks.”

The Falcons rank last in the league with nine sacks.

“At the end of the day, we don’t want to press, too,” Street said. “If you want to get some sacks and pressures, we have to continue to stop the run, and then you’ll have some fun. That’s what a bunch of my coaches always said.”

Jarrett knows that Street is a valuable part of the rotation.

“The depth is super important,” Jarrett said. “Street can play all of the positions inside. Gives us some flexibility. I’m excited for him to just stay ready. There is no drop-off. Excited to have him on the roster.”