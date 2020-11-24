Falcons’ Julio Jones to be ‘game time’ decision

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones, who played 35% of the offensive snaps and was in and out of the game with tightness in his hamstring against the Saints, will be a game-time decision when they face the Raiders at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
“So, we’ll get a chance to get him through Wednesday, through Thursday,” Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris said. “Obviously, we’ll take Julio into a game-time decision and give him the best opportunity in order to go out there and be able to compete as long as he’s healthy.”
The Falcons will be extra cautious with Jones, a seven-time Pro Bowler, who has missed two games this season (Chicago on Sept. 27 and Carolina on Oct. 11) and didn’t play in the second half against Green Bay on Oct. 5. Jones has caught 45 or 56 targets for 677 yards and three touchdowns.
“You never want to put your guy in harm’s way,” Morris said. “You never want to put our guy in harm’s way. He means too much to me and to our franchise that we won’t do that.”
Jones was in the facility on Monday to get treatment.
“(He was) doing all of the things that he needed to do, finding out exactly how deep it is and what’s wrong,” Morris said.
Falcons’ next four games
Raiders at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29
Saints at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6
Falcons at Chargers at 4:25 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 13
Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 10
