Falcons’ Julio Jones to be ‘game time’ decision

“So, we’ll get a chance to get him through Wednesday, through Thursday,” Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris said. “Obviously, we’ll take Julio into a game-time decision and give him the best opportunity in order to go out there and be able to compete as long as he’s healthy.”

The Falcons will be extra cautious with Jones, a seven-time Pro Bowler, who has missed two games this season (Chicago on Sept. 27 and Carolina on Oct. 11) and didn’t play in the second half against Green Bay on Oct. 5. Jones has caught 45 or 56 targets for 677 yards and three touchdowns.