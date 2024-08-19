Falcons’ John Paddock ready for more action after NFL debut

Paddock started off slow, but then heated up.

He took the Falcons on an 11-play, 80-yard touchdown drive in the fourth quarter. Running back Jase McClellan scored on a 3-yard touchdown run with 36 seconds left.

“It was just getting comfortable,” Paddock said. “Getting into a flow. Kind of started clicking on that last drive. Working some tempo. It felt good. It was smooth. Guys were getting open and that made my job easy. We just operated the offense and it flowed well.”

The Falcons ran an option on the last play, where Paddock could have kept the ball. Instead he gave it to McClellan, who was stuffed by the outside linebacker who was crashing down hard on the play.

“I should have pulled,” Paddock said. “100 percent should have pulled it there.”

Paddock has been working behind Kirk Cousins, Michael Penix Jr. and Heinicke.

“It’s been really cool,” Paddock said of working with Cousins. “We are both from Michigan. I’ve been watching Kirk for a long time. There are a lot of Michigan State people from where I’m from. Known about him. Followed his career. Just amazing to see how he goes through his process. Things that he does. If I can pick up anything that’s great.”

Boston College connection

Justin Simmons is the latest Falcon to come from Boston College. He’s following in the recent footsteps of Chris Lindstrom and Matt Ryan.

“We were actually roommates for a year at B.C.,” Simmons said of Lindstrom. “I was a senior and I believe he was a sophomore. At that time, we didn’t have off (campus) living at B.C. I still lived on campus and I needed a roommate. Chris was like, ‘I need a roommate, too.’ That was my guy….great dude.”

Ryan played at Boston College long before Simmons arrived.

“There has been some Boston College love here,” Simmons said. “I hope to add to that. That obviously will come with my play and all that other stuff. Matt Ryan has been great here. Almost like Luke Kuechly (in Charlotte)….Matt has been awesome. Just the little tidbits that I’ve gotten from him throughout my career.”

Simmons will wear jersey number ....

Smmons is set to jersey No. 31. The Falcons don’t officially retire numbers, but generally don’t give out some numbers.

For instance, no one has had worn 60 (Tommy Nobis) in a decades. On the current roster, no one has been assigned No. 2 (Matt Ryan) and or No. 10 (Steve Bartkowski).

Simmons will be the first Falcon to wear that number in a regular-season game since William Andrews in 1986. The only players to wear jersey No. 31 for the Falcons: Charlie Scales (1966), Bill Harris (1968), Dwight Lee (1968), Willie Germany (1972), Molly McGee (1972) and Andrews (1979-83, ‘86).

Andrews was in the 2004 inaugural class of the franchise’s Ring of Honor along with Bartkowski, Nobis and Jessie Tuggle.

Duffle bag man

New outside linebacker Matt Judon joined the team on the flight to Baltimore and was impressed that team play had wi-fi.

“He came with a duffle bag. He was ready to roll,” coach Raheem Morris said of Judon. “He really was. You got a chance to see his personality come out. He stole my seat on the bus 1. I’ve got to establish some dominance pretty early on that. He came in and was able to show his personality a little bit.”

After the trip, Judon had his first day of practice with the Falcons.

“It was a chance for him to be around the team and (see) how we operate,” Morris said. “Everything is a learning curve when you are talking about adding a new player. It was good to have him.”

Other notes

-Outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter was excused from practice Monday for personal reasons.

-Safety Dane Cruikshank gave up number 31 and is now wearing 37.

-Linebacker Nate Landman (undisclosed injury) was working off to the side with the trainers.