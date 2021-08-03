ajc logo
Falcons’ John Atkins activated from Reserve/COVID-19 list

January 1, 2018 Pasadena: Georgia defender John Atkins celebrates beating Oklahoma 54-48 during double over time in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game on Monday, January 1, 2018, in Pasadena. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com
January 1, 2018 Pasadena: Georgia defender John Atkins celebrates beating Oklahoma 54-48 during double over time in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game on Monday, January 1, 2018, in Pasadena. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

Credit: ccompton@ajc.com

33 minutes ago

Former Georgia defensive lineman John Atkins, who signed June 17 to help fill the Falcons’ 90-man roster, was activated from the NFL’s Reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, according to the NFL transaction listings.

Atkins, 28, of Thomson, was put on the list at the start of training camp and has missed five practices.

Atkins has spent time with the Patriots and Lions. He has played in 14 NFL games and made six starts over two seasons. He had 22 tackles and one tackle for loss. He’s 6-foot-3 and 320 pounds.

He opted out of last season during the coronavirus pandemic.

Atkins played four seasons with the Bulldogs and finished his career with 81 tackles, 3.5 for losses, five pass breakups and a fumble recovery over 48 games. He made 38 tackles as a senior nose tackle in 2017.

Falcons’ 2021 schedule features trip to London, January trip to Buffalo

