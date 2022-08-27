Falcons’ Isaiah Oliver sees first action since knee surgery

Oliver, 25, was held out of the first two exhibition games. He looked fine in the second quarter covering Jacksonville wide receiver Laviska Shenault out of the slot on two third downs. The ball didn’t come his way on both of those plays.

“I definitely want to test it before (the season starts),” Oliver said recently. “That’s going to come from talking to Coach (Arthur Smith), with the athletic trainers, and just getting a plan together. For me, I definitely want to get out there in (an exhibition game) for sure.”