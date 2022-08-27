ajc logo
X

Falcons’ Isaiah Oliver sees first action since knee surgery

A 9/11 ribbon decal is worn on the helmet of Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver (26) during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sep. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. The Philadelphia Eagles won 32-6. (Danny Karnik/AP)

Credit: AP

Combined ShapeCaption
A 9/11 ribbon decal is worn on the helmet of Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver (26) during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sep. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. The Philadelphia Eagles won 32-6. (Danny Karnik/AP)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
28 minutes ago

Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver, who is coming back from knee surgery, played nickel back against the Jaguars on Saturday afternoon.

Oliver, 25, was held out of the first two exhibition games. He looked fine in the second quarter covering Jacksonville wide receiver Laviska Shenault out of the slot on two third downs. The ball didn’t come his way on both of those plays.

“I definitely want to test it before (the season starts),” Oliver said recently. “That’s going to come from talking to Coach (Arthur Smith), with the athletic trainers, and just getting a plan together. For me, I definitely want to get out there in (an exhibition game) for sure.”

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

Oliver, who was drafted in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft, played nickel back with the reserves. The Falcons did not play their starters in the game.

Oliver, who was moved to nickel back in the 2020 season, was injured against Washington on Oct. 3 last season. Running back J.D. McKissic blocked Oliver when he was rushing the quarterback, and his knee was injured on the play.

Oliver missed the rest of the season after the injury.

In addition to Oliver’s return, linebacker Deion Jones played at inside linebacker. Jones, who had offseason shoulder surgery, came off the physically-unable-to-perform list Wednesday.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks
Friday night recap: Two No. 1 teams lose, but upsets are rare16h ago
Braves pitcher Jackson Stephens diagnosed with mild concussion
2h ago
Spencer Strider, Braves offense steamroll Cardinals for fourth straight victory
15h ago
Braves pitcher struck on forehead by line drive
15h ago
Braves pitcher struck on forehead by line drive
15h ago
Drake London being held out of Falcons’ final exhibition game Saturday
1h ago
The Latest
Drake London being held out of Falcons’ final exhibition game Saturday
1h ago
Falcons re-sign tight end Tucker Fisk, release offensive lineman
23h ago
Mercedes-Benz Stadium reaches 5th anniversary with big plans for future
Featured
Meadowcreek's Jordan Louie (5) drops the football as he gets tackled by South Gwinnett's Darius Owens (2) during the first half at Meadowcreek High School in Norcross on Friday, August 26, 2022. South Gwinnett won 58-25. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Week 2 high school football scoreboard
19h ago
What do you want Georgia political candidates to talk about?
Georgia school tests reflective coating on playground to cool its part of the planet
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top