FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts, who’s battling a hamstring injury, appears ready to play against the Steelers at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

He was limited Wednesday before fully participating in practice Thursday and Friday. Linebacker Nate Landman (quad) fully participated in practice Friday.

Also, defensive back Antonio Hamilton Sr. (groin) did not practice Friday.