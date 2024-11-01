Falcons injury report: Rookies Ruke Orhorhoro, JD Bertrand ruled out vs. Cowboys

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons’ defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro (ankle) and linebacker JD Bertrand (concussion) were declared out of Sunday’s game against the Cowboys by coach Raheem Morris on Friday.

The Falcons (5-3) are set to play the Cowboys (3-4) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Also, right guard Chris Lindstrom (knee), linebacker Troy Andersen (knee) and center Drew Dalman (ankle) are questionable. The Falcons will have to clear a roster spot to make room for Dalman, who was on injured reserve and had his 21-day window activated this week.