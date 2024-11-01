Falcons injury report: Rookies Ruke Orhorhoro, JD Bertrand ruled out vs. Cowboys

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons’ defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro (ankle) and linebacker JD Bertrand (concussion) were declared out of Sunday’s game against the Cowboys by coach Raheem Morris on Friday.
The Falcons (5-3) are set to play the Cowboys (3-4) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Also, right guard Chris Lindstrom (knee), linebacker Troy Andersen (knee) and center Drew Dalman (ankle) are questionable. The Falcons will have to clear a roster spot to make room for Dalman, who was on injured reserve and had his 21-day window activated this week.
Dalman was injured in the third game of the season, against the Chiefs on Sept. 22. Center Ryan Neuzil has filled in admirably for Dalman.
Andersen has not played since he was injured late against the Saints on Sept. 29. Lindstrom was injured against the Buccaneers on Sunday, but was cleared to return.
Safety Justin Simmons (hamstring) was limited, but did not receive a game-day designation. He missed the game last week, and Richie Grant started in his place.
Cornerback Antonio Hamilton Sr. was limited for personal reasons Friday.
Linebacker Kaden Elliss (knee), linebacker Nate Landman (rest) and tight end Charlie Woerner (rest) are all cleared to play without a game-day designation.
