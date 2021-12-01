Falcons injury report: Qadree Ollison is back

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Falcons running back Qadree Ollison, who missed last week’s game with a non COVID-19 related illness, is back healthy and slated to practice on Wednesday, coach Arthur Smith said.
Ollison, who’s on the practice squad, led the Falcons in rushing against New England and was slated to get more playing time against the Jaguars before he became ill.
The Falcons rushed for a season-high 149 yards against the Jaguars and will need all of their running backs going against Tampa Bay on Sunday at 1 p.m at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Bucs boast the No. 1 rushing defense in the league.
Linebacker Deion Jones (shoulder) and defensive tackle Jonathan Bullard (ankle) are day to day, Smith said.
Smith was hopeful that cornerback Kendall Sheffield (hamstring) could return to practice today.
(Check back later today for the official injury report after practice.)
