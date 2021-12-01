Falcons injury report: Qadree Ollison is back

Ollison, who’s on the practice squad, led the Falcons in rushing against New England and was slated to get more playing time against the Jaguars before he became ill.

The Falcons rushed for a season-high 149 yards against the Jaguars and will need all of their running backs going against Tampa Bay on Sunday at 1 p.m at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Bucs boast the No. 1 rushing defense in the league.