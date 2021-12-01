ajc logo
X

Falcons injury report: Qadree Ollison is back

June 9, 2021 Flowery Branch - Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison (30) and other offensive players warm up during a mandatory minicamp in Flowery Branch on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Caption
June 9, 2021 Flowery Branch - Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison (30) and other offensive players warm up during a mandatory minicamp in Flowery Branch on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
26 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Falcons running back Qadree Ollison, who missed last week’s game with a non COVID-19 related illness, is back healthy and slated to practice on Wednesday, coach Arthur Smith said.

Ollison, who’s on the practice squad, led the Falcons in rushing against New England and was slated to get more playing time against the Jaguars before he became ill.

The Falcons rushed for a season-high 149 yards against the Jaguars and will need all of their running backs going against Tampa Bay on Sunday at 1 p.m at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Bucs boast the No. 1 rushing defense in the league.

Linebacker Deion Jones (shoulder) and defensive tackle Jonathan Bullard (ankle) are day to day, Smith said.

Smith was hopeful that cornerback Kendall Sheffield (hamstring) could return to practice today.

(Check back later today for the official injury report after practice.)

The Bow Tie Chronicles

For more content about The Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DOrlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons’ 2021 schedule features trip to London, January trip to Buffalo

Atlanta Falcons schedule and scores

Eagles 32, Falcons 6

Buccaneers 48, Falcons 25

Falcons 17, Giants 14

Washington 34, Falcons 30

Falcons 27, Jets 20

Bye Week

Falcons 30, Dolphins 28

Panthers 19, Falcons 13

Falcons 27, Saints 25

Cowboys 43, Falcons 3

Patriots 25, Falcons 0

Falcons 21, Jaguars 14

Next four games

Tampa Bay at Falcons, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 5

Falcons at Carolina, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 12

Falcons at San Francisco, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 19

Detroit Lions at Falcons, 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26

About the Author

ajc.com

D. Orlando Ledbetter
Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Cover 9@9: What teams are doing to slow the Falcons’ Kyle Pitts
3h ago
Falcons’ Morstead named NFC special teams player of the week
3h ago
The Bow Tie Chronicles: Can the Falcons shock the NFL?
4h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top