Falcons’ injury report: Pitts back at practice

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Falcons rookie tight end Kyle Pitts returned to practice on Thursday and plans to play against the Saints on Sunday.
Pitts suffered a hamstring injury in the second quarter against the Bills on Sunday. Pitts had two catches for 61 yards and set the new team rookie mark for yards receiving in a season with 1,018.
“I definitely was frustrating,” Pitts said. “It’s all good. I’m back on track.”
Pitts appeared fine when he ran back on the field for the second half.
“It definitely (expletive) not playing that second half,” Pitts said. “Because I love to compete. That was a great team. A great defense. I’ll have another opportunity this week to finish the season off right and compete against another great defense.”
He is 58 yards shy of breaking Mike Ditka’s record most yards receiving in a season, which was set in 1961 during a 14-game season.
“My biggest priority right now it to beat the Saints,” Pitts said. “It’s the last game. It’s a divisional opponent and they are the Saints. Just want to end the season off right. That’s what I’m focused on. Get my mind and body ready for this game.”
