Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

Falcons’ injury report: London, Jarrett and Pitts limited at practice

Six other Falcons appeared on team’s daily injury report
Drake London on the sidelines during the second half of the Nov. 3 Falcons-Cowboys game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Miguel Martinez

Miguel Martinez

Drake London on the sidelines during the second half of the Nov. 3 Falcons-Cowboys game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC) (Miguel Martinez)
By
32 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Wide receiver Drake London (hip pointer) and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (Achilles strain) both were limited in the Falcons’ first practice of the week Thursday, according to the team’s injury report.

Also, linebacker Troy Andersen (left knee), outside linebacker Matthew Judon (illness) and center Drew Dalman (ankle) participated fully.

In addition to London and Jarrett, tight end Kyle Pitts (hamstring), outside linebacker James Smith-Williams (tibia) and right guard Chris Lindstrom (knee) were limited.

Inside linebacker JD Bertrand (concussion) did not practice.

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper and has been on the staff since 2003. D. Orlando strives to provide inside information into the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, coaching moves, offseason business moves, draft and games.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Miguel Martinez

Injury update on Falcons’ stars Grady Jarrett, Drake London
Placeholder Image

Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons injury report: Rookies Ruke Orhorhoro, JD Bertrand ruled out vs. Cowboys
Placeholder Image

Miguel Martinez

Inactives: Cowboys at Falcons
Placeholder Image

Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Falcons plan to keep hunting for quarterback sacks
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Falcons hoping to build on good pass-rush performance vs. Cowboys
Falcons’ offensive line has improved its pass protection
Falcons use rare walk-through to ‘get their sharpness right’
Featured
Placeholder Image

John Spink

Turnout in Georgia reached new high of nearly 5.3M voters
Atlanta Beltline buys notorious Elleven45 Lounge as part of Buckhead expansion
Weekend Predictions: Falcons win, Georgia and Georgia Tech lose