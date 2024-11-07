Falcons’ injury report: London, Jarrett and Pitts limited at practice

FLOWERY BRANCH — Wide receiver Drake London (hip pointer) and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (Achilles strain) both were limited in the Falcons’ first practice of the week Thursday, according to the team’s injury report.

Also, linebacker Troy Andersen (left knee), outside linebacker Matthew Judon (illness) and center Drew Dalman (ankle) participated fully.

In addition to London and Jarrett, tight end Kyle Pitts (hamstring), outside linebacker James Smith-Williams (tibia) and right guard Chris Lindstrom (knee) were limited.