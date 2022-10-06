ajc logo
Falcons’ injury report: Kyle Pitts missed second day with hamstring injury

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
35 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Falcons Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Pitts (hamstring) did not practice Thursday, according to the team’s official injury report.

Punter Bradley Pinion returned to practice after missing Wednesday to attend to a personal matter.

Pitts has started all four games this season, and no injury was announced during the 23-20 victory against the Browns on Sunday. Pitts played 34 of 55 offensive snaps for a season-low 62% against the Browns. He caught one of four targets for 15 yards.

Pitts played 84% of the offensive snaps against New Orleans, 93% against the Rams and 67% against the Seahawks. He has caught 10 of 22 targets (45.5%) for 150 yards and no touchdowns.

