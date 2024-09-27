Atlanta Falcons

Falcons’ injury report: Kaleb McGary was limited in practice, out for Saints game

Bijan Robinson (shoulder) full; Matthew Judon (hamstring) full
Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Storm Norton (77) lines up during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 21-19. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

31 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons right tackle Kaleb McGary, who suffered a strained medial collateral ligament in his left knee Sunday against the Chiefs, returned to practice, but was declared out for Sunday’s game against the Saints, according to the team’s official injury report.

The Falcons (1-2) likely will be without two starters along the offensive line when they face the Saints (2-1) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Center Drew Dalman, who suffered a left high ankle sprain, was placed on injured reserve Monday. Ryan Neuzil will take over at center and Storm Norton for McGary.

Running back Bijan Robinson (shoulder) and outside linebacker Matthew Judon (hamstring) were limited in practice Thursday. Both were full participants Friday.

Left tackle Jake Matthews was excused because his wife had their second child Thursday. He was back at practice Friday.

Defensive tackles Grady Jarrett and David Onyemata received rest days Friday.

