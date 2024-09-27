Falcons’ injury report: Kaleb McGary was limited in practice, out for Saints game

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons right tackle Kaleb McGary, who suffered a strained medial collateral ligament in his left knee Sunday against the Chiefs, returned to practice, but was declared out for Sunday’s game against the Saints, according to the team’s official injury report.

The Falcons (1-2) likely will be without two starters along the offensive line when they face the Saints (2-1) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Center Drew Dalman, who suffered a left high ankle sprain, was placed on injured reserve Monday. Ryan Neuzil will take over at center and Storm Norton for McGary.