Falcons’ injury report: Justin Simmons, Troy Andersen not at open practice

Simmons was injured Sunday vs. Panthers, Andersen was injured Sept. 29
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) runs the ball against Atlanta Falcons safety Justin Simmons (31) in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By
13 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons safety Justin Simmons, who left the game Sunday against the Panthers with a hamstring injury, and linebacker Troy Andersen (left knee) were not available during the open portion of practice Wednesday.

Simmons played 58 of the 66 defensive snaps (88%) against the Panthers before leaving. Safety Richie Grant finished the game for Simmons.

Andersen was injured on a special-teams play late in the win over the Saints on Sept. 29. He has missed the past two games, against the Buccaneers and Panthers.

Rookie linebacker JD Bertrand replaced Andersen in the Bucs’ game, while Nate Landman returned from a calf/quad injury against the Panthers and started for Andersen.

Landman had eight tackles and two forced fumbles against the Panthers. He played 52 defensive snaps (79%) against the Panthers.

