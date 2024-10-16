Falcons’ injury report: Justin Simmons, Troy Andersen not at open practice

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons safety Justin Simmons, who left the game Sunday against the Panthers with a hamstring injury, and linebacker Troy Andersen (left knee) were not available during the open portion of practice Wednesday.

Simmons played 58 of the 66 defensive snaps (88%) against the Panthers before leaving. Safety Richie Grant finished the game for Simmons.

Andersen was injured on a special-teams play late in the win over the Saints on Sept. 29. He has missed the past two games, against the Buccaneers and Panthers.