Falcons’ injury report: Edwards misses practice

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Falcons wide receiver Bryan Edwards, who suffered a shoulder injury on Saturday, missed the first padded practice on Monday.
“I can tell you that it’s nothing that we consider long-term,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said of Edwards after practice. Added GM Terry Fontenot: “Fell on that shoulder. We’ve taken a look at it. We’ll see where he is. No update at this point.”
The Falcons acquired Edwards from the Raiders in May, along with a seventh-round pick in next year’s draft, in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick. The 6-foot3, 215-pound Edwards had 34 catches for 571 yards and three touchdowns last season.
In 28 games over two seasons, Edwards averaged 17.0 yards per reception. The Raiders drafted him in the third round (81st overall) of the 2020 NFL draft out of South Carolina.
Linebacker Deion Jones, who had offseason shoulder surgery, remains on the physically unable to return list.
“We haven’t put a timetable on it, but he’s working with the trainers and getting himself ready,” Fontenot said. “When he is, he’ll come out and compete.”
Smith said, “I’m not going to give a timeline on him, but obviously our job is we check on all of our players everyday.”
The Falcons have revamped the linebacker position. Jones was second on the team with 137 tackles last season.
“You can ask that question about any player on the roster right now at any position and we’d answer it the same way,” Fontenot said when asked about Jones’ long-term future with the team. “We’re always trying to build the roster the right way and every decision we make it going to be to the betterment of the team as a whole. With any player, we have 90 players on the roster, you ask that question, and we’d answer that in the same way.”
The Bow Tie Chronicles
About the Author