Falcons’ injury report: Edwards misses practice

“We haven’t put a timetable on it, but he’s working with the trainers and getting himself ready,” Fontenot said. “When he is, he’ll come out and compete.”

Smith said, “I’m not going to give a timeline on him, but obviously our job is we check on all of our players everyday.”

The Falcons have revamped the linebacker position. Jones was second on the team with 137 tackles last season.

“You can ask that question about any player on the roster right now at any position and we’d answer it the same way,” Fontenot said when asked about Jones’ long-term future with the team. “We’re always trying to build the roster the right way and every decision we make it going to be to the betterment of the team as a whole. With any player, we have 90 players on the roster, you ask that question, and we’d answer that in the same way.”

