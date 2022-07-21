BreakingNews
Fulton judge: ‘Alternate’ GOP electors must honor subpoenas to testify
Falcons place Deion Jones on PUP list

Falcons inside linebacker Deion Jones, who underwent offseason shoulder surgery, was placed on the physically-unable-to-perform list Thursday. (JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION)

Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago

The Falcons placed linebacker Deion Jones, who underwent offseason shoulder surgery, on the physically-unable-to-perform list Thursday.

Jones has the highest salary-cap number on the team at $20 million for the 2022 season.

In March 2021, Jones deferred $4 million of his $8.2 million base salary for 2021 until the 2022 season. The payment of the $4 million was guaranteed and was made as a roster bonus at the start of the new NFL business year.

The Falcons also guaranteed Jones’ 2022 salary of $9.6 million. He has two years left on his contract, with a base salary of $11.9 million in 2023 and a cap number of $18.4 million.

The Falcons signed linebacker Rashaan Evans in free agency and drafted linebacker Troy Andersen in the second round (58th overall). Also, the Falcons signed veteran Nick Kwiatkoski.

Evans and Kwiatkoski have started in the league. Andersen is a fast linebacker like Jones but may need some NFL seasoning.

Evans and Mykal Walker received most of the snaps at inside linebacker over the offseason.

The Falcons are set to carry the most dead salary-cap money into the season with $62.8 million (30.2%) of the $208.1 million salary cap.

