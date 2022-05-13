ajc logo
Falcons trade for Bryan Edwards, release Kendall Sheffield

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson (11) runs after a catch against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Kendall Sheffield during the first quarter of the Oct. 11, 2020 Falcons-Panthers game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Jason Getz/Special to the AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz/Special to the AJC

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago

The Falcons on Friday afternoon made three roster moves, including the acquisition of a wide receiver and the release of defensive back Kendall Sheffield.

The Falcons announced that they acquired wide receiver Bryan Edwards from the Raiders, along with a seventh-round pick in next year’s draft. The Falcons sent a 2023 fifth-round pick to Las Vegas.

In a corresponding move, the Falcons released Sheffield and tight end Ryan Becker.

For the Raiders last season, Edwards started 12 of the 16 games in which he played and caught 34 passes for 571 yards and three touchdowns. In 28 games over two seasons, Edwards averaged 17.0 yards per reception. The Raiders drafted him in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft.

The Falcons drafted Sheffield in the fourth round in 2019 out of Ohio State.

In 2021, Sheffield began the season on injured reserve after missing most of training camp with a foot injury. He remained on IR until October and then played sparingly in nine games, with no starts. In three seasons with the Falcons, Sheffield played in 38 games, making 20 starts. He recorded no interceptions for the team.

The Falcons signed Becker to the active roster in February.

About the Author

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

