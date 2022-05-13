Falcons trade for Bryan Edwards, release Kendall Sheffield

The Falcons on Friday afternoon made three roster moves, including the acquisition of a wide receiver and the release of defensive back Kendall Sheffield.
The Falcons announced that they acquired wide receiver Bryan Edwards from the Raiders, along with a seventh-round pick in next year’s draft. The Falcons sent a 2023 fifth-round pick to Las Vegas.
In a corresponding move, the Falcons released Sheffield and tight end Ryan Becker.
For the Raiders last season, Edwards started 12 of the 16 games in which he played and caught 34 passes for 571 yards and three touchdowns. In 28 games over two seasons, Edwards averaged 17.0 yards per reception. The Raiders drafted him in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft.
The Falcons drafted Sheffield in the fourth round in 2019 out of Ohio State.
In 2021, Sheffield began the season on injured reserve after missing most of training camp with a foot injury. He remained on IR until October and then played sparingly in nine games, with no starts. In three seasons with the Falcons, Sheffield played in 38 games, making 20 starts. He recorded no interceptions for the team.
The Falcons signed Becker to the active roster in February.
