ajc logo
X

Falcons’ injury report: Darren Hall limited with knee

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp has the ball punched out of his arms by Falcons cornerback Darren Hall late in the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. The Falcons recovered the ball. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

Credit: Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times

Combined ShapeCaption
Rams receiver Cooper Kupp has the ball punched out of his arms by Falcons cornerback Darren Hall late in the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. The Falcons recovered the ball. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

Credit: Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
49 minutes ago

SEATTLE – Falcons cornerback Darren Hall (knee) was limited in practice Wednesday at Husky Stadium.

Hall, who had a key forced fumble and recovery in the 31-27 loss to the Rams on Sunday, was the only player listed on the injury report.

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

On Instagram at DorlandoLed

Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Bow Tie Chronicles

Atlanta Falcons 2022 NFL schedule

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sun., Sept. 25 at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 2, Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 9, at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Thur., Nov. 10 vs. at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Sun., Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Sun., Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Sat., Dec. 24, at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Sun., Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Sun., Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks
Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury comforts Tech coach Geoff Collins after Georgia defeated Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

As losses take toll, pressure rises on Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins, Todd Stansbury 5h ago
Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins speaks to defensive lineman Noah Collins during the first half Saturday in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins has no good argument for critics
Braves right fielder Ronald Acuña (13) celebrates after scoring on an RBI single by Braves left fielder Robbie Grossman in the first inning Wednesday at Truist Park. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

A terrific Braves team has a clunker of a day. It happens
3h ago
Braves second baseman Vaughn Grissom fields a grounder by Nationals catcher Tres Barrera in the third inning Wednesday at Truist Park. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves sloppy late in loss to Nationals
4h ago
Braves second baseman Vaughn Grissom fields a grounder by Nationals catcher Tres Barrera in the third inning Wednesday at Truist Park. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves sloppy late in loss to Nationals
4h ago
Fans cheer at Lumen Field during the second half of an NFL football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Denver Broncos, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Credit: John Froschauer

Falcons hope to bond during stay in the Northwest preparing for Seattle game
1h ago
The Latest
Fans cheer at Lumen Field during the second half of an NFL football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Denver Broncos, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Credit: John Froschauer

Falcons hope to bond during stay in the Northwest preparing for Seattle game
1h ago
Falcons bracing for loud crowd of Seahawks fans
2h ago
Where to watch, listen, stream Falcons at Seahawks
7h ago
Featured
Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury comforts Tech coach Geoff Collins after Georgia defeated Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

As losses take toll, pressure rises on Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins, Todd Stansbury
5h ago
AJC Poll of Georgia voters, September 2022 - Questions asked, results, poll dates
15h ago
‘Crazy dog-mom revolution’ includes obsessing over pet’s diet
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top