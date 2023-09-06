Falcons injury report: Cornerback Jeff Okudah is getting closer

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah, who sustained an ankle injury over a month ago, is getting closer to returning, coach Arthur Smith said Wednesday.

“We’ll have a couple of guys back today,” Smith said before practice. “He’s getting close. He’s not going to be out there in practice, which is going to make it harder. I wouldn’t rule him out quite yet, but he is making a lot of progress and ahead of where he thought he would be. That’s going to be indicated (when) we have the injury report after practice. You’ll be able to see who’s out there (at practice).”

Okudah got tangled up with wide receiver Frank Darby on Aug. 4 and was carted off the field. Considering the timeline, he likely sustained a right high ankle sprain.

Some players took a knee and paid their respects to Okudah on the day of the injury.

Tre Flowers has been working with the first-team defense in Okudah’s absence.

Okudah, who was the third overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, by the Lions, was acquired April 11 in a trade for a fifth-round pick.

After releasing last season’s opening-game starter Casey Hayward, the Falcons entered training camp with a gaping hole in the defense at right cornerback. Darren Hall got the first shot at the spot after Hayward sustained a torn pectoral muscle last season, but Hall was released on the cutdown to 53 players Aug. 29.

Cornell Armstrong, a scrappy fighter, ended the season as the starter, he is on injured reserve.

A rash of injuries have short-circuited Okudah’s start in the NFL, with him missing major parts of his rookie season and nearly all of the 2021 season. In 2022, he started and played in 15 games.

Teams completed 46 of 76 passes (59.7%) for 681 yards and a touchdown last season when throwing at Okudah, according to Pro Football Reference’s advanced stats. Teams had an 87.6 passer rating when targeting Okudah, which they did at an average depth of 10.9 yards.

The ball was in the air for 411 yards, and Okudah allowed 270 yards after the catch. He had 73 tackles, six missed tackles and one interception.

When he was coming out of Ohio State, Okudah was thought to be a can’t-miss prospect because of his size (6-foot-1, 205 pounds) and speed (4.48 seconds in the 40-yard dash).

The Falcons entered training camp hoping to have two top-flight cornerbacks and pair Okudah with A.J. Terrell, who was taken 13 picks later in the 2020 draft.

