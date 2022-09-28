Falcons’ injury report: Cordarrelle Patterson gets day to rest his knee

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson, after rushing for a career-high 141 yards, did not practice Wednesday, according to the team’s official injury report.
Patterson was listed as “resting player, knee” on the injury report.
He was named the NFC’s offensive player of the week for Week 3, the NFL announced Wednesday.
Patterson rushed 17 times and had a touchdown run Sunday in the 27-23 win over Seattle.
Patterson reached 20.7 mph on his 40-yard run in the third quarter, according to Next Gen Stats. It the fastest time recorded by a Falcon this season and the fourth fastest among all running backs in the NFL.
Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26
Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27
Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23
Oct. 2 vs. Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Oct. 9 at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.
Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.
Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.
Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.
Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.
Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.
Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
BYE WEEK
Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD
Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.
Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD
