Falcons’ Hurst to return, no update on Ridley

The team had no updates on wide receiver Calvin Ridley or offensive guard Matt Gono. Ridley is on the non-football injury list attending to his mental well-being. Gono (seen in neck brace) is on the physically unable to perform list.

“Well Hayden is back in the building,” Smith said. “He’ll be back at practice. We’ll see what it looks like. There are no other updates. As soon as we get an update on Ridley, we’ll let you know. Gono, we’ll have to hear from the doctors when they check in with him.”