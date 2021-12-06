ajc logo
Falcons’ Hurst to return, no update on Ridley

Oct. 11, 2020 - Atlanta: Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst (81) stiff-arms Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn (21) after a catch in the second half Saturday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/For the AJC)
Oct. 11, 2020 - Atlanta: Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst (81) stiff-arms Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn (21) after a catch in the second half Saturday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/For the AJC)

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 19 minutes ago

Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst (ankle) is set to return to practice after his stint on injured reserve, coach Arthur Smith said on Monday.

The team had no updates on wide receiver Calvin Ridley or offensive guard Matt Gono. Ridley is on the non-football injury list attending to his mental well-being. Gono (seen in neck brace) is on the physically unable to perform list.

“Well Hayden is back in the building,” Smith said. “He’ll be back at practice. We’ll see what it looks like. There are no other updates. As soon as we get an update on Ridley, we’ll let you know. Gono, we’ll have to hear from the doctors when they check in with him.”

Cornerback Fabian Moreau (hamstring) was injured during Sunday’s 30-17 loss to the Bucs. Also, outside linebacker Ade Ogundeji (ankle) and safety Richie Grant (ankle) were injured the week before against the Patriots.

“The guys from the game yesterday, we’ll know more as the week goes on,” Smith said. “Who’s all right. We won’t know until we get those guys out there throughout the week. Get them some work and see where they are at.”

Hurst has played in nine games and made five starts. He has been targeted 25 times and has caught 20 passes for 158 yards and a touchdown. He has picked up eight first downs on his receptions.

D. Orlando Ledbetter
