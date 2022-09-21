Falcons hope to bond during stay in the Northwest preparing for Seattle game

“Thankful that we are in an organization that allows us to do this,” Smith said. “The way the schedule worked out.”

The Falcons went back to work Wednesday at the University of Washington.

“We’re really thankful to the University of Washington,” Smith said. “They have been so accommodating. I can’t thank them enough.”

Smith didn’t want to over-schedule the players.

“We’ll certainly give them options,” Smith said. “We’re very aware that we are taking the players away from their families at home. You try to accommodate and have events, but you’re not going to sit here and try to (dictate events).”

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sun., Sept. 25 at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 2, Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 9, at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Thur., Nov. 10 vs. at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Sun., Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Sun., Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Sat., Dec. 24, at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Sun., Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Sun., Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.