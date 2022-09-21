Falcons hope to bond during stay in the Northwest preparing for Seattle game

SEATTLE – Falcons coach Arthur Smith is hopeful the team can become closer on this trip.
After playing the Rams, the Falcons came straight to Seattle, which will save them one cross-country trip.
The Falcons (0-2) will play the Seahawks (1-1) at 4:25 p.m. Sunday at Lumen Field.
“There are a lot of things, especially early in the season,” Smith said Wednesday of the benefits of staying on the West Coast. “It’s kind of where we are at. The timing could not have been better if we use it the right way.”
Most of the players watched the movie “Devotion” on Monday and some went to the Joint Base Lewis-McChord military installation Tuesday.
“Thankful that we are in an organization that allows us to do this,” Smith said. “The way the schedule worked out.”
The Falcons went back to work Wednesday at the University of Washington.
“We’re really thankful to the University of Washington,” Smith said. “They have been so accommodating. I can’t thank them enough.”
Smith didn’t want to over-schedule the players.
“We’ll certainly give them options,” Smith said. “We’re very aware that we are taking the players away from their families at home. You try to accommodate and have events, but you’re not going to sit here and try to (dictate events).”
Atlanta Falcons 2022 NFL schedule
Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26
Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27
Sun., Sept. 25 at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Sun., Oct. 2, Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Sun., Oct. 9, at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Sun., Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.
Sun., Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Sun., Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.
Sun., Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.
Thur., Nov. 10 vs. at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.
Sun., Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.
Sun., Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.
Sun., Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
BYE WEEK
Sun., Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD
Sat., Dec. 24, at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Sun., Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.
Sun., Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC