Falcons have a plan for Alvin Kamara on Sunday vs. Saints

“You’ve got to stop him,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said.

Kamara, the former Norcross High star, who went on to play at Alabama and Tennessee, is in his eighth season in the NFL. He’s been named to five Pro Bowls, because he’s also a fine pass-catcher.

“It’s hard to even call him a receiver – just his ability to get open, his subtle change of direction, his ability to move, his extreme contact balance, which is very well displayed on Instagram,” Morris said. “He’s outstanding. He’s an outstanding player.”

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

Kamara has rushed 61 times for 285 yards and a league-leading four rushing touchdowns. He’s also caught 10 passes for 132 yards and a touchdown.

“I have a lot of respect for him,” Falcons running back Bijan Robinson said. “He’s one of the guys who has done it right through out his career.”

The Falcons have been looking for answers for Kamara since he broke into the league after getting drafted in the third round of the 2017 draft.

“We have drafted players just to cover him,” Morris said. “Let’s just be honest. He’s been a focal point of what we’ve been doing for a long time.”

After the Saints erupted for 47 points and 44 points against the Panthers and Cowboys, while the Eagles held them to 12 last week.

Nonetheless, Morris has been impressed with Kubiak’s work.

“He’s absolutely done a great job, right?” Morris said. “It’s a very similar system that you guys all know from Kyle Shanahan. Very similar system from his dad. Very similar system from his dad and Mike Shanahan. Very similar system to what they’ve been doing their whole life.”

So, why change what works.

“They grew up doing it,” Morris said. “They grew up coaching it. They grew up around it. Obviously, he starts with his own scheme, goes to the keepers, and then what they do really well...they’re always going to do...what’s best for the team.”