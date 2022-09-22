Falcons’ Elijah Wilkinson not at open portion of practice Thursday

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

Earlier in the week, Falcons coach Arthur Smith said Wilkinson, a former offensive tackle, played well Sunday against the Rams. He beat out Jalen Mayfield for the position in training camp.

“Elijah has handled that transition really well,” Smith said Monday. “I thought (Sunday) was his best game. It was a heck of a challenge. You get matched up, they moved (Aaron) Donald to a lot of spots, which we anticipated. ... Our guys handled it; they adapted.”