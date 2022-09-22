Falcons’ Elijah Wilkinson not at open portion of practice Thursday

SEATTLE -- Elijah Wilkinson, the Falcons’ starting left guard, was not present during the open portion of practice Thursday at Husky Stadium.
Colby Gossett and Chuma Edoga were working at his position.
Wilkinson’s status will be updated after practice.
Earlier in the week, Falcons coach Arthur Smith said Wilkinson, a former offensive tackle, played well Sunday against the Rams. He beat out Jalen Mayfield for the position in training camp.
“Elijah has handled that transition really well,” Smith said Monday. “I thought (Sunday) was his best game. It was a heck of a challenge. You get matched up, they moved (Aaron) Donald to a lot of spots, which we anticipated. ... Our guys handled it; they adapted.”
Mayfield is on injured reserve and may have a hard time unseating Wilkinson upon his return.
Gossett, who played at North Forsyth High, started one game last season, while Edoga, who played at McEachern, was claimed on waivers Sept. 1.
