Falcons’ Eddie Goldman: ‘I’m thankful to be here’

Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and director of player personnel Ryan Pace kept going after Goldman. He was in Pace’s first draft class for the Bears in 2015, when he was their general manager. Also, defensive line coach Jay Rodgers were hired by the Falcons this offseason. He was Goldman’s position coach from 2015-2019 with the Bears.

“There is familiarity for Eddie,” Falcons assistant general manager Kyle Smith said on Sunday. “It’s been a while for him since he’s played. But he’s a really good player.”

Goldman was placed on the exempt/left squad list July 29, 2023 after ending his second comeback. Goldman signed a one-year deal with the Falcons before the 2022 season and retired without playing a game.

Goldman, who’s 6-foot-3 and 325 pounds, was a 2015 second-round draft pick by the Chicago Bears out of Florida State. He has 13 sacks, two fumble recoveries and 175 tackles over his career. He has played in 81 NFL games and made 73 starts.

“We like where Eddie is at,” Smith said. “He’s a good dude. He’s good to be around. I think he feels comfortable here, we hope. He looks good. The body looks good out there.”

Goldman, 30, could provide some help up front on defense.

“I think for him, it’s about stringing days together and being consistent,” Smith said. “That is one of the rooms that we are really excited about.”

Goldman said he knew he was going to miss the game and was surprised that the Falcons remained interested.

“I’m really thankful that they (remained interested),” Goldman said. “I’m thankful to be here.”

The Falcons believe that Goldman can help them stop the run. He’s looking forward to re-uniting with Rodgers.

“He’s a stickler for the details,” Goldman said. “He’s a great coach. He thinks about the things that you’re not thinking about and brings it to your attention. Especially when it comes to game planning.”

He didn’t want to elaborate on his personal issues.

“I pretty much knew I was going to miss as soon as the season (got) underway,” Goldman said. “I’m watching the games. I’m picturing myself there. I knew I was going to miss it.”

