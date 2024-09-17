Philadelphia -- The Falcons ran their offense through running backs Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier in the 22-21 win over the Eagles on Monday at Lincoln Financial Field.
Robinson rushed 14 times for 97 yards, just missing his third 100-yard game of his career. He also caught four passes for 25 yards.
Allgeier rushed nine times for 53 yards and caught a pass for 12 yards.
Robinson played 46 of the 61 offensive snaps (75%) and Allgeier played 13 offensive snaps (21%). He also played 13 special teams snaps (59%).
Overall, the Falcons rushed 28 times for 152 yards (5.4 per carry).
Safety Richie Grant, who did not play a defensive snap against the Steelers in the opener, played 10 defensive snaps (14%) against the Eagles.
Here’s a look at the playtime chart from the season-opener:
Player offense special teams
R. McCloud WR 61 100% 5 23%
C. Lindstrom G 61 100% 4 18%
Ja. Matthews T 61 100% 4 18%
K. McGary T 61 100% 4 18%
M. Bergeron G 61 100% 4 18%
K. Cousins QB 61 100%
D. Dalman C 61 100%
D. Mooney WR 61 100%
D. London WR 59 97%
B. Robinson RB 46 75%
K. Pitts TE 45 74%
C. Woerner TE 16 26% 11 50%
T. Allgeier RB 13 21% 13 59%
A. Williams RB 2 3% 18 82%
R. Dwelley TE 2 3% 5 23%
Player defense special teams
K. Elliss LB 71 100% 2 9%
A. Terrell CB 71 100%
J. Bates FS 71 100%
T. Andersen LB 67 94% 2 9%
J. Simmons FS 61 86%
D. Alford CB 53 75% 6 27%
M. Hughes CB 48 68% 3 14%
G. Jarrett DT 48 68%
M. Judon LB 42 59%
J. Smith-Williams DE 39 55%
D. Onyemata DT 38 54% 3 14%
L. Carter LB 36 51% 1 5%
E. Goldman NT 27 38%
A. Ebiketie LB 25 35% 1 5%
C. Phillips CB 23 32% 2 9%
K. Street DT 22 31% 3 14%
T. Graham DE 18 25% 3 14%
R. Grant SS 10 14% 18 82%
Z. Harrison DE 9 13% 5 23%
K. King CB 2 3% 8 36%
Player Special teams only
D. Malone LB 18 82%
J. Bertrand LB 18 82%
M. Abernathy FS 18 82%
K. Hodge WR 15 68%
D. Cruikshank SS 14 64%
B. Pinion P 12 55%
L. McCullough LS 6 27%
K.Hinton G 4 18%
R. Neuzil C 4 18%
S. Norton T 4 18%
Y. Koo, PK 4 18%
