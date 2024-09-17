Philadelphia -- The Falcons ran their offense through running backs Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier in the 22-21 win over the Eagles on Monday at Lincoln Financial Field.

Robinson rushed 14 times for 97 yards, just missing his third 100-yard game of his career. He also caught four passes for 25 yards.

Allgeier rushed nine times for 53 yards and caught a pass for 12 yards.