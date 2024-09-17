Breaking: Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been indicted on sex trafficking and racketeering charges
Atlanta Falcons

Playtime percentage breakdown for Falcons vs. Eagles

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) runs with the ball for a first down during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) runs with the ball for a first down during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
By
2 hours ago

Philadelphia -- The Falcons ran their offense through running backs Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier in the 22-21 win over the Eagles on Monday at Lincoln Financial Field.

Robinson rushed 14 times for 97 yards, just missing his third 100-yard game of his career. He also caught four passes for 25 yards.

Allgeier rushed nine times for 53 yards and caught a pass for 12 yards.

Robinson played 46 of the 61 offensive snaps (75%) and Allgeier played 13 offensive snaps (21%). He also played 13 special teams snaps (59%).

Overall, the Falcons rushed 28 times for 152 yards (5.4 per carry).

Safety Richie Grant, who did not play a defensive snap against the Steelers in the opener, played 10 defensive snaps (14%) against the Eagles.

Here’s a look at the playtime chart from the season-opener:

Player offense special teams

R. McCloud WR 61 100% 5 23%

C. Lindstrom G 61 100% 4 18%

Ja. Matthews T 61 100% 4 18%

K. McGary T 61 100% 4 18%

M. Bergeron G 61 100% 4 18%

K. Cousins QB 61 100%

D. Dalman C 61 100%

D. Mooney WR 61 100%

D. London WR 59 97%

B. Robinson RB 46 75%

K. Pitts TE 45 74%

C. Woerner TE 16 26% 11 50%

T. Allgeier RB 13 21% 13 59%

A. Williams RB 2 3% 18 82%

R. Dwelley TE 2 3% 5 23%

Player defense special teams

K. Elliss LB 71 100% 2 9%

A. Terrell CB 71 100%

J. Bates FS 71 100%

T. Andersen LB 67 94% 2 9%

J. Simmons FS 61 86%

D. Alford CB 53 75% 6 27%

M. Hughes CB 48 68% 3 14%

G. Jarrett DT 48 68%

M. Judon LB 42 59%

J. Smith-Williams DE 39 55%

D. Onyemata DT 38 54% 3 14%

L. Carter LB 36 51% 1 5%

E. Goldman NT 27 38%

A. Ebiketie LB 25 35% 1 5%

C. Phillips CB 23 32% 2 9%

K. Street DT 22 31% 3 14%

T. Graham DE 18 25% 3 14%

R. Grant SS 10 14% 18 82%

Z. Harrison DE 9 13% 5 23%

K. King CB 2 3% 8 36%

Player Special teams only

D. Malone LB 18 82%

J. Bertrand LB 18 82%

M. Abernathy FS 18 82%

K. Hodge WR 15 68%

D. Cruikshank SS 14 64%

B. Pinion P 12 55%

L. McCullough LS 6 27%

K.Hinton G 4 18%

R. Neuzil C 4 18%

S. Norton T 4 18%

Y. Koo, PK 4 18%

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Eagles expect ‘fun matchup’ against Falcons’ revamped defense
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

3 key matchups: Falcons at Eagles
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons put passing game under microscope after struggles Sunday vs. Steelers
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Falcons are working on plan to handle Eagles’ vast array of offensive weapons
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

‘Big win ... we knew we were capable of doing it’2h ago
Falcons’ Raheem Morris: ‘We saved just enough time’
Falcons’ Kirk Cousins: ‘We had to do it anyway we could’
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Illustration by ArLuther Lee

Time to buy? How rate cuts will impact housing affordability in Georgia
AT&T Southeast strike ends with deal providing raise of more than 19%
Rich Homie Quan’s love for baseball never faded