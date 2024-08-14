Falcons’ Donavan Mutin looking for more action against Ravens

Mutin, who was a three-time team captain and made 40 starts in college at Houston, was the Falcons’ second-leading tackler (6) in the opener against the Dolphins.

“We got a chance to see those guys go out there and actually make some plays and do some positive things,” Morris said. “I will say those linebackers, inside linebackers, Mutin and those guys did a nice job of going out and really playing and playing physical.”

Mutin was happy to be cited by Morris for his play.

“That means the world,” Mutin said. “If I can get an attaboy from Coach, that you did well, that you played physical. But at the end of the day, that’s my job if I want to stick around and add value to what this team is. That feels amazing … but I’ve got to do it again.”

The inside linebackers in the 3-4 alignment are expected to make tackles, especially on run plays.

“You’ve got those three guys that you are really counting on,” Morris said. “You’ve got JD (Bertrand) who you had really high hopes for. Mutin went out and played really well for us. Those guys played well all across the board at the inside linebacker position. That’s fun to watch, and that’s something good to see.”

Mutin enjoyed the game and the joint practices with the Dolphins before that.

“We got to see a lot of exotic stuff that they do offensively,” Mutin said. “Just seeing all of the motions and checks and just getting our rules on tape against some things, not the people we go against every day, it was good.”

Mutin didn’t want to put too much stock in the first exhibition game.

“It’s never as good or as bad as you think,” Mutin said. “You think you did really good, you probably didn’t. Same thing, if you think you did really bad. I thought that I did OK. But then when you watch it, it is way sloppier than you thought. It doesn’t look as good as you thought.”

Mutin is a pretty-tough self-critic.

“A lot of things I could have did better,” Mutin said. “Although, there were some things I did that popped, and that was exciting. It was fun to do. So much to get better at. It wasn’t as good as I thought, once I watch it.”

Mutin believes he had too many wasted steps and movements.

“I was real jittery,” Mutin said. “My feet weren’t where they needed to be.”

Mutin, who signed with the Falcons in October and received a reserve/futures contract after the season, is fine with the six inside linebackers.

“The group in general, I think we have a really good (group),” Mutin said. “The three guys that played, including myself and then the three guys who didn’t play. Our (group) is really good. We all help each other.”

While there is competition for likely four roster spots, the players are making it work.

“There are no bad feeling with us,” Mutin said. “There is no animosity. Everybody wants the next dude to do well. We are on the field talking to each other, celebrating with each other. The feedback and communication is open and easy. We all get turnt and excited when the next dude makes a play.”

The linebackers are trying to embody the “fast, free and physical” style that defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake is trying to instill in the unit.

Like most linebackers, Mutin will have to play on special teams, and he’s learning the new kickoff format.

“Being that it’s shorter area, means that your feet and eyes have to be tied in with your hands,” Mutin said. “Things happen quickly. We just have to rep it.”

The new kickoff rules and plays are a work in progress.

“A lot of big plays can happen either way,” Mutin said. “If the return team does something, (they) can pop it. If you make a good play and beat your block quickly, you can make big play for negative yards for them, get them off-track in terms of starting their drive. I think it’s good both ways. It’s new for everybody.”