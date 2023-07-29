Falcons’ Desmond Ridder, Kyle Pitts working on their passing-game connection

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons
By
1 hour ago
X

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts and quarterback Desmond Ridder are working on their timing and trying to make stronger their connection in the passing game.

They did not play together last year during the regular season because Pitts was out with a knee injury when Ridder was named the starter for the final four games.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

“Kind of when I got back running, me and him got together a couple of times and got some routes out on the field by ourselves,” Pitts said Saturday. “We are just building it (as we) go against other people.”

Pitts, who’s coming back from knee surgery, had a couple of nice catches from Ridder in practice Saturday. He also had a drop over the middle.

“Getting the timing right it just a steady, slow-drip thing,” Pitts said.

Pitts plans to just keep putting in the work.

“I wouldn’t say there’s necessarily a timeline on it,” Pitts said. “It’s more so just continuing to make the bond stronger and our relationship stronger.”

The Falcons are pleased as they ease Pitts back into the operation.

“Every day he’s doing more,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “Yeah, he can probably do more. Again, if we had to play in two weeks, maybe it’d be a bit different. He got on the ground today. They actually have to wash his jersey. It’s good. That’s part of the return to play. Just getting back out there (and) get those ... legs back.”

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Cobwebs, dust and 130-degree attics: Hot days for AC technicians6h ago

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

1 killed, another injured in Atlanta head-on crash involving moped
4h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

‘Small and deadly’: Law enforcement focus on machine-gun conversion devices
23h ago

Credit: John Spink

Fill ‘er up — Gas prices keep on rising and rising...

Credit: John Spink

Fill ‘er up — Gas prices keep on rising and rising...

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia’s Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins cited for excessive speeding
20h ago
The Latest

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Falcons’ Matthew Bergeron stepped up with Hennessy down
1h ago
Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder looked sharp passing Saturday
1h ago
Falcons’ Clark Phillips III takes ‘victory lap’ after interception
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Kelly Audette

New scores: How’d your school do on the 2023 Georgia Milestones tests?
‘Kokomo City’ shines a light on the humanity of Black trans women
A DeKalb firefighter responded to a doggy day care fire. His puppy was inside
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top