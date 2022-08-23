Falcons’ Desmond Ridder: ‘I’ve got a couple of things to clean up myself’

Explore Rookie QB Ridder getting tough coaching

On his second game: “I felt good. Obviously, on the field it looks like we’re ready to roll. I’ve got a couple of things to clean up myself, play calls, getting the operations run. Just really executing. But we kind of hurt ourselves right there in the second quarter. Getting good drives and then coming back and getting self-inflicted penalties. That starts with me and goes to the (offensive) lineman and everyone else. I think we’ll learn from it.”

On what he learned: “Just staying calm with everything that was going on with all of the penalties. All of the bigger plays. Some positive and some negative. Just staying under control.”