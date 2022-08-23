Falcons’ Desmond Ridder: ‘I’ve got a couple of things to clean up myself’

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Here’s what Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder had to say after the 24-16 loss to the New York Jets on Monday night at MetLife Stadium:
On his second game: “I felt good. Obviously, on the field it looks like we’re ready to roll. I’ve got a couple of things to clean up myself, play calls, getting the operations run. Just really executing. But we kind of hurt ourselves right there in the second quarter. Getting good drives and then coming back and getting self-inflicted penalties. That starts with me and goes to the (offensive) lineman and everyone else. I think we’ll learn from it.”
On what he learned: “Just staying calm with everything that was going on with all of the penalties. All of the bigger plays. Some positive and some negative. Just staying under control.”
On rallying after each setback: “That’s just how it is in the game of football. You’re going to have setbacks. You’re going to have negative plays that happen. But the most important play is the next play. Being able to go on to the next play….a few mishaps in there. Getting those cleaned up should be good.”
On spreading the ball around: “Just taking what they give me. Not doing too much. Just doing what I’m asked. The offensive line did a great job of giving me time to have a pocket and be able to deliver a ball. So, shout out to all of the guys on the (offensive) line out there because they gave me plenty of time.”
On the 1-yard line: “We felt like it’s our last play and Coach coaches like it’s our last play. We’re not going to take anything for granted. It doesn’t matter who’s in there in the game. We want to go in there and play tough, hard football. It’s hard not to get emotional about a game that you love.”
On the joint practices with Jacksonville: “Just continue to stack days. Just continuing to keep getting better. Everyone execute the game plan fully inside and out. Just come ready to work every single day.”
