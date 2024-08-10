Atlanta Falcons

Falcons’ DeMarcco Hellams carted off the field in exhibition game

Atlanta Falcons safety DeMarcco Hellams (23) is assisted off the field during the first half of a pre season NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Credit: AP

By
38 minutes ago

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Falcons safety DeMarcco Hellams suffered an injury to his left leg early in the first quarter of the exhibition season opener against the Dolphins on Friday at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Dolphins, on their second play from scrimmage, completed a pass out on the right side of the Falcons’ defense. Hellams was making his way out toward receiver River Cracraft when he went to the turf.

Members of the Falcons’ training staff tended to Hellams before a brace was placed on his left leg and he was carted to the locker room.

Hellams, who was a seventh-round pick out of Alabama in the 2023 draft, ended last season as a starter.

