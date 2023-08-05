BreakingNews
Falcons defense dominated two-minute drill situation

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons
By
1 hour ago
FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons finished practice with the offense running a two-minute drill, down 21-16 with 1:30 to play.

The defense won all three matchups.

Desmond Ridder was intercepted by Jessie Bates.

Taylor Heinicke drove the second-team offense to the 12-yard line with six seconds to go. His pass intended for wide receiver Josh Ali in the end zone was incomplete.

Logan Woodside was intercepted by rookie safety DeMarcco Hellams to end the final matchup.

“They are simulated,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said Saturday. “You take it with a grain of salt. We didn’t have any three-and-outs. Then I would have had to start the drive over.”

Smith wanted to see the players push through some plays at the end of practice on another steamy hot day.

“Guys were tired,” Smith said. “I even called a timeout that I normally wouldn’t have called because you could just tell that the guys were looking like they were in quicksand trying to rush the passer. You’re trying to give them a breather because some guys were taking a lot of reps.”

Bates was sitting in the middle of the field when he picked off Ridder.

“When your back is against the ropes, you want to see who steps up,” Smith said. “Jessie is a good player. You like to see that stuff in practice. It’s getting hard. It was a long drive. Guys get mentally fatigued, and who steps up? You saw that with a couple of guys (Saturday).”

Hellams, who was taken in the seventh round of the NFL draft out of Alabama, was shaken up after his interception.

“DeMarcco is doing a nice job,” Smith said. “He was a fun player to evaluate. He came out of a big program in D.C., DeMatha. Went down to Alabama and persevered.”

Smith enjoyed scouting Hellams.

“You just saw him pop all over the tape,” Smith said. “He was all around the football. You saw that today. I think he’s done a really good job as a communicator back there. I’m excited. He’s a guy that I’m really excited to see in the (exhibition games).”

